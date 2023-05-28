Status (SNT) Price Down 3% Over Last Week

Status (SNT) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 28th. Over the last week, Status has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $89.95 million and $588,426.28 worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007045 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020442 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025930 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00017471 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001097 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,265.64 or 0.99994079 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Status

Status is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,847,962,966 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,847,962,966.235242 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02327895 USD and is up 0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $709,243.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.