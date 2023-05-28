StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Barclays

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on STEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of StepStone Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.80.

StepStone Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of StepStone Group stock opened at $21.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.28. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.87 and a beta of 1.36. StepStone Group has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $32.12.

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $152.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.36 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that StepStone Group will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is -258.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David Y. Park sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $68,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,761.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StepStone Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STEP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in StepStone Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after acquiring an additional 17,367 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in StepStone Group by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in StepStone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $615,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in StepStone Group by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in StepStone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $838,000. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

