Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $92.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Medtronic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Medtronic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.53.

MDT opened at $81.46 on Friday. Medtronic has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $100.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,313,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $186,530,000 after buying an additional 193,352 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 73,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,345 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

