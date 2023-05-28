Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Short Interest Down 43.8% in May

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,800 shares, a decrease of 43.8% from the April 30th total of 211,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

Stillfront Group AB (publ) stock remained flat at $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday. Stillfront Group AB has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $3.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80.

Get Stillfront Group AB (publ) alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Pareto Securities raised shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.