StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS)

Posted by on May 28th, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMSGet Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMS opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The company has a market cap of $18.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.77.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

