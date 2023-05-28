StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AMS opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The company has a market cap of $18.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.77.
American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Shared Hospital Services (AMS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.