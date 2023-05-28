StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE OGEN opened at $3.04 on Thursday. Oragenics has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $24.00.

Oragenics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the development and licensure of innovative products and technologies for improving human health.

