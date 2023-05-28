StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Oragenics Price Performance
Shares of NYSE OGEN opened at $3.04 on Thursday. Oragenics has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $24.00.
Oragenics Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oragenics (OGEN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.