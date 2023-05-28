StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $71.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.58. Vista Gold has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $0.85.

Vista Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ Get Rating ) (TSE:VGZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Vista Gold will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Gold by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,258,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 797,166 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Vista Gold by 43.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 497,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 150,869 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vista Gold by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,659,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Gold by 24.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

