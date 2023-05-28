StockNews.com Downgrades Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Hawaiian Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HA opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $413.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.53.

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.28) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $612.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.15 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 59.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.54) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Hawaiian by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Hawaiian by 199.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Hawaiian by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Hawaiian by 556.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Hawaiian by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. It operates through the Domestic and Pacific geographic segments. The company was founded in January 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

