StockNews.com Downgrades Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

MNRO opened at $43.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Monro has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.06.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). Monro had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Monro’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Monro will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Monro’s payout ratio is 94.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Monro by 3.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Monro by 8.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Monro by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Monro by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Monro during the first quarter worth about $289,000.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

