StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of InspireMD from $5.15 to $4.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

InspireMD Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NSPR stock opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.88. InspireMD has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $2.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at InspireMD

InspireMD ( NYSE:NSPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 349.45% and a negative return on equity of 93.16%. The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Paul Stuka bought 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $285,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 248,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,110.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

InspireMD Company Profile

InspireMD, Inc is medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease. Its products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

