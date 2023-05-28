StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CREG opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04. Smart Powerr has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $4.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smart Powerr stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.15% of Smart Powerr as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China.

