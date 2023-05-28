StockNews.com Lowers Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Shore Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Shore Bancshares Stock Performance

SHBI opened at $11.19 on Thursday. Shore Bancshares has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $222.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.09.

Shore Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.81%.

In other Shore Bancshares news, Director Konrad Wayson acquired 3,000 shares of Shore Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.83 per share, for a total transaction of $32,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,427.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 6,368 shares of company stock worth $78,670 over the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 13.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 23,704 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Shore Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 77.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 73,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.