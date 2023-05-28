Stratis 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.05 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Over the last week, Stratis has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $71.01 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001687 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,910.92 or 0.06792185 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00052707 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00038820 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00017674 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00005897 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000543 BTC.

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 149,578,299 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

