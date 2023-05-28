Stratis Hits Market Cap of $70.10 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 28th. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $70.10 million and $616,666.37 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001719 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Stratis has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,844.00 or 0.06764995 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00053199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00038913 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00018515 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00017973 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000222 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006031 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 149,564,277 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.