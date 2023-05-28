Substratum 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $14.29 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 42.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $171,485.11 and $14.29 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006826 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00025520 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00019826 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00017199 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001132 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28,135.02 or 1.00018366 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00063223 USD and is up 74.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.