Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Short Interest Up 18.4% in May

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the April 30th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Price Performance

SUHJY stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.03. The company had a trading volume of 62,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,120. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.41. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $14.63.

Get Sun Hung Kai Properties alerts:

Sun Hung Kai Properties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.1393 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 4.32%.

About Sun Hung Kai Properties

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. The company's land bank comprises 57.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 70.6 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

See Also

