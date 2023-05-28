Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,821,300 shares, a growth of 45.4% from the April 30th total of 3,315,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,418.0 days.
Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $0.96 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $1.22.
Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
