Swiss Prime Site AG (OTCMKTS:SWPRF) Short Interest Update

Swiss Prime Site AG (OTCMKTS:SWPRF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,200 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the April 30th total of 170,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,442.0 days.

Swiss Prime Site Stock Performance

Shares of SWPRF remained flat at $89.03 during trading hours on Friday. Swiss Prime Site has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $89.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.03.

Swiss Prime Site Company Profile

Swiss Prime Site AG is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, sale, management, development, and leasing of real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Services segments. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition of commercial properties and buildings as well as the development and implementation of real estate projects.

