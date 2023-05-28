Swiss Prime Site AG (OTCMKTS:SWPRF) Short Interest Update

Swiss Prime Site AG (OTCMKTS:SWPRF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,200 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the April 30th total of 170,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,442.0 days.
Swiss Prime Site Stock Performance
Shares of SWPRF remained flat at $89.03 during trading hours on Friday. Swiss Prime Site has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $89.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.03.
Swiss Prime Site Company Profile
