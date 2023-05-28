Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 56.1% from the April 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Swiss Re Price Performance

OTCMKTS SSREY traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,716. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Swiss Re has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $27.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.55.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Swiss Re Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This is an increase from Swiss Re’s previous dividend of $0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Swiss Re

Separately, HSBC upgraded Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.40.

(Get Rating)

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

Further Reading

