Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Short Interest Update

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 764,900 shares, a growth of 56.7% from the April 30th total of 488,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 695.4 days.

Symrise Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SYIEF traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.80. 201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.00. Symrise has a 52 week low of $91.57 and a 52 week high of $121.21.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

