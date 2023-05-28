Synthetix (SNX) Price Up 3.4% This Week

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One Synthetix coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.43 or 0.00008809 BTC on exchanges. Synthetix has a market cap of $633.08 million and approximately $17.64 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Synthetix has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Synthetix Coin Profile

Synthetix launched on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 318,950,466 coins and its circulating supply is 260,076,900 coins. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io.

Buying and Selling Synthetix

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

