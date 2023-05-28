Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Short Interest Update

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the April 30th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Taboola.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Taboola.com from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Taboola.com from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taboola.com

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 45.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,553,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,867,000 after buying an additional 4,238,440 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 2,998,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,139 shares during the period. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 1st quarter worth about $4,919,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 46.7% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,982,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 518.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,519,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Trading Up 0.7 %

TBLA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.84. 346,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.18 million, a PE ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.50. Taboola.com has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.90.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Taboola.com had a positive return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $371.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taboola.com will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

