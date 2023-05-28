Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elgethun Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $2,272,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,342,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $844,902,000 after purchasing an additional 394,914 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 78,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 2.2 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

NYSE TSM opened at $103.21 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $104.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $535.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.489 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

