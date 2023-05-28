Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.03-$3.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.45 billion-$5.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.22 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to $0.25-$0.34 EPS.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,232,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,467. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $141.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of -20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.46.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $33,878.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,632,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $33,878.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,632,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at $32,078,237.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Featured Articles

