Tamarack Advisers LP Boosts Holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Tamarack Advisers LP raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. Rigel Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.8% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Tamarack Advisers LP owned 1.33% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIGL. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 404,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 19,376 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 189.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 56,129 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 474,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,409,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,185,000 after purchasing an additional 77,225 shares during the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $51.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.55 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.47% and a negative return on equity of 2,419.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

