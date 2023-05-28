Tamarack Advisers LP Boosts Stake in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT)

Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its holdings in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,901 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings in MaxCyte were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 117,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in MaxCyte during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in MaxCyte by 299.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 32,770 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in MaxCyte by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in MaxCyte during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MaxCyte alerts:

MaxCyte Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MXCT opened at $4.09 on Friday. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at MaxCyte

MaxCyte ( NASDAQ:MXCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 73.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.15 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MaxCyte news, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 7,470 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $37,574.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,980.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MaxCyte news, Director Richard Douglas acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.32 per share, for a total transaction of $345,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 7,470 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $37,574.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,980.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,020 shares of company stock worth $346,484 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of MaxCyte in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

About MaxCyte

(Get Rating)

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.