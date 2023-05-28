Tamarack Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 20,000 Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,538,000. Biogen makes up about 2.9% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 50.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total transaction of $153,394.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,510.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total transaction of $153,394.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,510.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,340 shares of company stock worth $982,911 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIIB. Piper Sandler raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $346.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.38.

BIIB stock opened at $298.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.54 and a 12 month high of $319.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $292.68 and its 200 day moving average is $286.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

