Tamarack Advisers LP Raises Stock Position in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 715,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Veradigm makes up approximately 6.5% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Tamarack Advisers LP owned 0.65% of Veradigm worth $12,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Veradigm in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Veradigm by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Veradigm in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veradigm in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Veradigm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDRX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veradigm from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Veradigm from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens began coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Veradigm from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

Shares of Veradigm stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.70. Veradigm Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $19.77.

Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

