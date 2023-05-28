TD Securities Trims Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Target Price to C$27.00

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TFPM has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $21.50 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. CIBC upgraded shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.08.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of TFPM opened at $13.74 on Thursday. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.98.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Triple Flag Precious Metals

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at $63,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

