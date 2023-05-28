Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 682,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,368 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $57,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,839,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,385 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,904 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $81,651,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,820,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,433,000 after acquiring an additional 651,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 42.3% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,717,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,499,000 after acquiring an additional 510,202 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $73.92. The company had a trading volume of 7,174,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,614,805. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.64 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

