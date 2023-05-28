Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $108 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123,357 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.8% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $108,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,000,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,118,000 after acquiring an additional 411,093 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 39,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 33,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,054,075.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,054,075.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,578 shares of company stock worth $18,543,247. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.65.

Shares of JPM traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.94. 8,579,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,749,982. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $144.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.10 and a 200 day moving average of $135.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

