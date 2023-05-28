Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $31.04 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,118 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 78,292 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $31,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.14.

CRM stock traded up $5.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $215.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,933,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,939,578. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.59. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $216.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,025.95, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total transaction of $259,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,838,191.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,356 shares of company stock valued at $8,542,009 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

