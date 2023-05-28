Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,419,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,909 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises 0.7% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $90,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of KO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.26. 12,570,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,090,286. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $65.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.87. The company has a market capitalization of $260.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 540,473 shares of company stock valued at $33,992,699. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

