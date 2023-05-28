Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 31,229 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 245,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 31,229 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $31,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $22,346,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $110.12. 2,942,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,106,603. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.37. The company has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 20.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EOG. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.33.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.