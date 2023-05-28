Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 62,419 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,984 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 62,419 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $42,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of COP traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.85. 5,709,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,705,486. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.72. The company has a market capitalization of $123.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.58.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.