Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 69,383 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 549,520 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 69,383 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $51,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in CVS Health by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T. increased its position in CVS Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 18,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 2.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $67.64. 6,493,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,483,855. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.61 and a 200-day moving average of $84.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $86.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $66.61 and a twelve month high of $107.26.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

