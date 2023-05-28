Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) Short Interest Update

Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,100 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the April 30th total of 133,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Technogym Price Performance
Shares of Technogym stock remained flat at $9.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.64. Technogym has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $9.00.
Technogym Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Technogym (TCCHF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Technogym Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technogym and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.