Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) Short Interest Update

Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,100 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the April 30th total of 133,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Technogym stock remained flat at $9.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.64. Technogym has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $9.00.

Technogym S.p.A., a wellness company, designs, manufactures, and sells fitness equipment worldwide. The company offers a range of wellness, physical exercise, and rehabilitation solutions. Its products include treadmills, exercise bikes, elliptical cross trainers, rowers, stair climbers, upper body trainers, selectorized equipment, plate loaded equipment, multigyms and cable stations, benches and racks, free weights, functional training equipment, and stretching equipment; and exercise tools, such as exercise mat, floor mat, set loop band resistance, elastic bands, power band resistance, jump rope, foam roller, wellness ball, balance pad, balance dome, slam ball, and medicine ball, as well as personal line products.

