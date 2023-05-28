Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 958,200 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the April 30th total of 1,386,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 199.6 days.

Telenor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TELNF remained flat at $10.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. Telenor ASA has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $13.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.78.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, DNA-Finland, dtac-Thailand, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Other Units.

