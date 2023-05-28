Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 958,200 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the April 30th total of 1,386,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 199.6 days.
Telenor ASA Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TELNF remained flat at $10.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. Telenor ASA has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $13.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.78.
About Telenor ASA
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telenor ASA (TELNF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.