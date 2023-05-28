Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a growth of 190.2% from the April 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TLSNY. Citigroup upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Telia Company AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Telia Company AB (publ) Trading Down 0.8 %

TLSNY stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.82. 116,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,349. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. Telia Company AB has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $8.31.

Telia Company AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Telia Company AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLSNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 15.36%. Research analysts forecast that Telia Company AB will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.0644 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is -37.14%.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses on mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

