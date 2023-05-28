Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO) vs. Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Head-To-Head Survey

Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO – Get Rating) and Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tempo Automation and Nano Dimension’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tempo Automation $12.05 million 0.71 -$144.85 million N/A N/A Nano Dimension $43.63 million 11.59 -$227.42 million ($0.88) -2.70

Tempo Automation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nano Dimension.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tempo Automation N/A N/A -428.46% Nano Dimension -521.22% -18.21% -17.46%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Tempo Automation and Nano Dimension’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Tempo Automation has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nano Dimension has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Tempo Automation and Nano Dimension, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tempo Automation 0 1 2 0 2.67 Nano Dimension 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tempo Automation presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 852.38%. Given Tempo Automation’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tempo Automation is more favorable than Nano Dimension.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.3% of Nano Dimension shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.2% of Tempo Automation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Nano Dimension shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tempo Automation beats Nano Dimension on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tempo Automation

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. manufactures electronic products. The company designs and assembles printed circuit boards. It serves automotive, aviation and defense, consumer electronics, design firms, energy, industrial technology, medical device, semiconductor, and space industries. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company's flagship product is DragonFly IV system that serves cross-industry High-Performance-Electronic-Devices' fabrication needs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components. It also provides nanotechnology based conductive and dielectric inks; and FLIGHT software platform that enables the 3D design of electrical and mechanical features. The company markets and sells products and services to companies that develop products with electronic components, including companies in the defense, automotive, consumer electronics, semiconductor, aerospace, and medical industries, as well as research institutes. Nano Dimension Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

