Terra Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $238.26 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Terra has a market capitalization of $238.26 million and $16.51 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Terra has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00003163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00009485 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003103 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001353 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 276,373,921 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

