Terra Price Hits $0.88 (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Terra has a market cap of $243.24 million and $20.94 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Terra has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00003122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00009333 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003067 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001334 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 276,739,565 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terra is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

