Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 131.6% from the April 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THLLY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.64. 16,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,081. Thales has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $31.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.37.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.3574 per share. This is a positive change from Thales’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Thales SA is a holding company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of electronic equipment and systems for aeronautics, naval, and defense sectors. It operates through the following segments: Defense and Security, Digital Identity and Security, Aerospace and Transport. The Defense and Security segment designs and delivers systems for the following domain: land, air, naval, space, and cyberspace.

