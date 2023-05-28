The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:GS opened at $332.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.03. The stock has a market cap of $110.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GS shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,458.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,938,775 shares of company stock valued at $567,462,983. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

