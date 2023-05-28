The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Short Interest Update

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 54.0% from the April 30th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 64.0 days.

The Swatch Group Stock Performance

Shares of SWGNF remained flat at $55.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.50. The Swatch Group has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $65.90.

The Swatch Group Company Profile

Featured Stories

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

