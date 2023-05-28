The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,364 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 14,958 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $26,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,207 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 17,445 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,336 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $77.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.67 and its 200-day moving average is $78.48. The firm has a market cap of $88.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.55 and a 12 month high of $83.13.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Articles

