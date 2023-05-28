The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,032 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.65.

DIS stock opened at $88.29 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The firm has a market cap of $161.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

