The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,500 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the April 30th total of 154,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,265.0 days.

The Weir Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WEIGF remained flat at $22.31 on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,544. The Weir Group has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.84.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

About The Weir Group

(Get Rating)

Read More

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.