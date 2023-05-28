The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,500 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the April 30th total of 154,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,265.0 days.
The Weir Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:WEIGF remained flat at $22.31 on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,544. The Weir Group has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.84.
About The Weir Group
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Weir Group (WEIGF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.