Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 472 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,166,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,314,735,000 after purchasing an additional 406,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,689,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,565,540,000 after purchasing an additional 256,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,158,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,200,398,000 after purchasing an additional 135,437 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,351,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,294,726,000 after acquiring an additional 46,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,199,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,115,564,000 after acquiring an additional 153,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:TMO opened at $522.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $552.81 and a 200-day moving average of $555.39. The company has a market cap of $201.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TMO. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.31.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,391,587 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.