Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Decreases Stock Position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,056,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,885 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.68% of GoPro worth $5,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPRO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in GoPro by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,439,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,553 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,494,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,278,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,189,000 after buying an additional 1,133,819 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 426.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,000,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after buying an additional 810,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,334,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,507,000 after buying an additional 762,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Get GoPro alerts:

Insider Activity at GoPro

In related news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 7,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $34,129.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 407,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,374.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Stock Up 4.6 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPRO stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.52. GoPro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $7.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.07.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut GoPro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on GoPro from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on GoPro in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoPro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

GoPro Profile

(Get Rating)

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.